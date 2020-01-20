SAG Awards 2020: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Phoebe Waller-Bridge among winners







c The 2020 SAG Awards are recognizing some of the best within the film and television world — and within this piece, we have the cream of the crop. We’re going to be updating this article with more winners as the night goes along, all from the TV world.

Here was our prediction entering the show tonight — you were going to be seeing a lot of expected champions. Performers like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman have done well throughout most of awards season — why would we suddenly expect for things to be any different now? Here’s your answer — we wouldn’t. This is going to be a show that likely offers up more of the same.

As a matter of fact, you see it in some of the opening results.

Comedy Actress – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Comedy Actor – Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Comedy Ensemble – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Drama Actress – Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show. We’d consider this to be the biggest surprise of the night, by the way.

Drama Actor – Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones. Strangely, this was the first time that Peter has ever won an Actor for playing Tyrion Lannister. You would think that this would have happened before now, right?

TV Movie/Limited Series Actress – Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon.

Stunt Team – Game of Thrones

Drama Series – The Crown.

(Was the Game of Thrones stunt team one of the most dominant out of any within recent SAG Awards history? We gotta think so.)

