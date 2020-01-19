Shark Tank: Genius Juice, Rapid Rope, Ka-Pop! chips, Ready, Set Food!







Tonight, there is another new episode of Shark Tank on the air — and clearly, ABC is showing no fear! Despite the fact that the NFC Championship is on the air tonight, the network is still airing an installment with more products and potential negotiations. All of these products in Genius, Rapid Rope, Ka-Pop!, and Ready, Set, Food! do come with their own advantages — it all just depends on if they can sell their pitch and if they are the right product for a given Shark.

Before we talk through anything else here, let’s kick things off by sharing the synopsis for this Shark Tank installment below:

An entrepreneur from Redondo Beach, California, introduces the Sharks to his healthy coconut beverage. A husband and wife duo from Eagle, Idaho, present their unique twist to a typical household item, while entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, hope the Sharks will invest in their food allergy prevention system for babies. Finally, an entrepreneur from Erie, Colorado, pitches his healthy snack product line using an ancient grain.

Now, take a look at some individual products…

Genius Juice – What makes this beverage brand stand out from the pack is that it’s not about coconut water. It’s instead more about coconut smoothies using multiple parts of the coconut. There’s a lot of health benefits to it — and then there’s the Albert Einstein-esque gimmick helping to sell it.

Ka-Pop! – There have been a ton of snack foods on Shark Tank over the years, with many of them doing their best to argue that their idea is both health-conscious and also tasty. Here, you’ve got a number of popped chips in a wide array of flavors made from ancient grains. They’re gluten-free, safe from many allergens, vegan, and non-GMO. Now, the Sharks need to figure out if they’re tasty.

Rapid Rope – What we have here is a way to make common rope-based projects easier. The rope can handle a lot of tough conditions, and you can access it from a handy canister that allows you to cut the rope easier. It’s the perfect utility for people on the go, intent on trying to solve some easy problems. It’s also inexpensive enough to make it a good sell for Sharks and it’s infomercial-heavy.

Ready, Set, Food – The idea behind this product is to help parents expose their kids to peanut, egg, and milk at an early age — and in doing so, they can help to reduce potential food allergies. There are no guarantees, but the idea is to try to, over time, build up an infant’s exposure. It’s a fascinating concept, but given the tricky nature of allergies, we’re sure the Sharks will have some follow-up questions.

