





Is God Friended Me new tonight on CBS? Consider this article to be your source on that, and a look towards the future.

Last week’s installment ended in a way that should have you intrigued for what the future holds — we know that Alfonse Jefferies is not the person responsible for running the God Account. Yet, Miles is a little closer than he was before! He’s been able to determine that the hacker is at least linked to the account, but he doesn’t quite know where to find them from here. Still, a clue is still a clue, right?

Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait to see more adventures from Miles, Cara, and Rakesh — God Friended Me is not on the air tonight. Instead, you’ll be waiting, more than likely, until February 16 to see the remaining episodes. CBS does not want to air opposite the NFC Championship Game tonight, and they don’t want to compete against the Super Bowl, either. (Next week, the Grammys are on the air.) The 16th is the last Sunday without the NFL or a major awards show on the air.

There is also something else to think about — a new driving force for Miles. He knows that his sister Ali is sick and will do anything that he can to make sure she gets better. That’s why he’s more willing than before to continue working with the God Account. It doesn’t mean that he necessarily wants to be associated with it forever, but he would do anything to ensure that Ali is better. Expect some emotional stuff for Ali in the second half, and we do anticipate more movement for Miles and Cara, as well. She may hate what happened to her stepfather, but Miles is showing his heart in sacrificing his relationship to make sure that Ali is okay.

We imagine we’ll have more news on the next God Friended Me over the next few weeks — keep your eyes peeled…

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 moving forward?

