Outlander: Sam Heughan teases upcoming Clan Lands trailer







We’ve mentioned this before on a few different occasions, but it is certainly worth repeating that 2020 is a big year for Sam Heughan. Sure, you’ve got Outlander season 5 premiering in just under a month, but beyond just that there are some other things to be excited about! Think the arrival of Bloodshot, Sam’s new movie, and then also both his Sassenach Spirits whisky and then also Clan Lands, which he has been working on for some time with Graham McTavish.

For some more Outlander video coverage, remember to view our thoughts on the series’ long-term future below. After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also check out our playlist.

Now, we’re getting a sense that it is coming sooner rather than later! In a new post on Instagram, Sam made it clear that the first trailer for the project has been finalized, and that suggests we’ll at least have that soon! We imagine some good stuff there coming over the next few months, especially when it comes to learning more about the culture and history of Scotland. Clan Lands is a celebration of all things Scotland, as Sam and Graham traveled around to important institutions and also spoke with notable people.

Are there some other ways to dive into the history and culture of the area? Sure, but the advantage here is that you’re hearing it from the perspective of two people who you already know and love. You’ve seen them celebrate Scotland through their Outlander characters and now, you get to see them viewing things in the present! Because Sam and Graham have such a close relationship, we’re sure that the end product will be exciting and fun just as much as it is informative.

Just be sure to keep your eyes peeled — more Clan Lands news may be coming before long.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you want to see from Sam Heughan on Clan Lands?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other information on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







