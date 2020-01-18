Power Book II: Ghost premiere date hopes: When could it air?







We’re a few episodes out from Power being over and done at Starz, and that leaves us looking towards the future. In particular, we’re casting our lens over on Power Book II: Ghost, the upcoming spin-off show that has been under wraps for months on end.

We can’t remember a spin-off project that has anywhere near the mystery around it that this one has. Showrunner Courtney Kemp has been at work on episodes for many months now, and production has also been going down. Initial stories claimed that the project was going to be a prequel to the original show, but since that time there have been posts of Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) on set. Meanwhile, the lack of significant plot details suggest that there are parts of the final season of Power that are going to tie into Book II. If there wasn’t, why be so coy on the details? If it was a prequel, would there really be any spoilers to the show at all?

We’ve already reported on some of the most-recent casting news on the series, as Method Man is going to be joining Mary J. Blige on the project. The criminal underworld is going to be involved somehow, so we don’t think the series is venturing too far from the original Power as far as subject matter is concerned.

So when is this show going to premiere? Based on what we’ve heard both from the TCA Winter Press Tour this week and otherwise, it’s going to be happening at some point this summer. There is no official premiere date, but with production already so deep in, there’s no real reason to be overly concerned about extensive delays. We think Starz probably wants the show to fill a similar timeslot to Power proper back when it was just airing in the summer months.

