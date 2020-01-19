Ray Donovan season 8: Is it renewed, canceled by Showtime? The latest







Are we going to see a Ray Donovan season 8 over at Showtime? Should we expect the series to be renewed or canceled? Within this article, we come bearing a little more discussion on that subject.

Let’s start off here with the craziest news, and it’s simply this: Entering tonight’s big season 7 finale, there is no real news on this one way or another. Showtime hasn’t confirmed anything, and they opted not to at the TCA Winter Press Tour a little bit earlier in the week. That’s the part of this story that definitely still floors us, given that it was the perfect chance to announce the final season.

As we’ve reported already, there is still a chance that we’re going to see more of Ray Donovan down the line. Showtime recognized this week that we are nearing the end of the road for the Liev Schreiber drama — yet, at the same time they haven’t said season 7 is the end. We get the sense that they are leaning towards another season and a renewal announcement will come over the next few weeks.

If there is a season 8, we’d imagine that a premiere date in either late 2020/early 2021 is expected. We’d also be shocked if there was something more than 10 episodes to wrap the story up. While Ray Donovan has been a signature show for many years on Showtime, it doesn’t get the attention of some other premium-cable programs at this point. We don’t know if a final season will get a tremendous amount of fanfare, but it will be appreciated by viewers. What won’t be is if there is no proper ending tonight and the show gets canceled.

In general, we tend to feel this about long-running cable shows — the network should feel a certain responsibility to end it properly. Remember that there are people out there spending a pretty penny in order to check the show out!

