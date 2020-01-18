Ray Donovan season 7 finale: Is it going to be the series finale?







Is there a chance that the upcoming Ray Donovan season 7 finale ends up being the final installment of the series? That may not be something that we necessarily want, but it’s also something that we’re facing at the moment.

After all, the Liev Schreiber drama is still facing an uncertain future, and that’s a rather-rare situation for a show to be in on a premium-cable network just 24 hours from the season finale airing. It sounds as though the key players behind the scenes at Showtime are trying to figure things out still.

Speaking via Deadline on this subject, here’s what the network’s Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine had to say on the subject:

I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run. We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it’s fair to say it is nearing the end.

So when will a decision be made, one way or another, on the future of the series? We feel like within the next few weeks, and for the record, we remain very much confident that there will still be a season 8. It’s hard to imagine a show lasting this long without there being proper closure, and if season 7 was meant to be the final one, it does raise this question — why wasn’t it promoted as such?

Yet, there is one little wrinkle to still think about here: The notion that Ray Donovan could air the final episode this weekend and it ends like a series finale … one that they wanted to keep under wraps in advance. We call this “the Penny Dreadful effect” since that is how that show previously concluded its run.

