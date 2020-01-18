The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13 spoilers, Shaun & Carly teases







The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13 carries with it the title of “Sex and Death,” and that’s a pretty shocking way to lead into any episode of the show. We’re just left to wonder what that could mean, but the writing seems to suggest that Shaun’s relationship with Carly is going to reach a different place than it has before.

Is this the sort of thing that spells hope for their future? It could, but we do still think that there are some significant hurdles that they are going to need to overcome. There are also still questions that we have about Lea and where she fits into everything.

For a few more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznik grapple with a terminal cancer patient who is determined to live the last few months of his life without inhibition. Meanwhile, Dr. Reznik must confront her relationship with her mother when she comes in for a third opinion from Dr. Glassman; and Shaun and Carly’s relationship reaches a new level of intimacy.

Beyond the Shaun/Carly stuff, it does feel as though this is going to be one of the most important episodes to date for Morgan — which we really don’t mind, given that we haven’t seen too many spotlights on her as of late. In general, it does feel like a good portion of season 3 is revolving around some of these important family-based questions. We do still have to figure out a lot in terms of how these characters are going to feel after they have more time to process. There could be some emotional medical-family moments by the end of it. Morgan could also probably learn from some of her colleagues when it comes to tackling tough relationships with family.

All in all, prepare for The Good Doctor to continue down the same road that it’s been as of late, one where personal stories and medicine go hand in hand.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 3 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to also stick around for some additional news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







