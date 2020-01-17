





Interested in checking out the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 3 return date, or details on what’s next? Within this piece, we’ve got more news on that very subject! Yet, we also have a head-scratcher.

Why in the world would NBC choose to take a brand-new show off the air just two episodes into its run? There is no new episode airing in seven days’ time, and instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting until January 31 for “Russian Roulette” to air. The reason for the delay is due to NBC’s figure-skating coverage, which is going to dominate primetime on January 24. Sure, this may not be an Olympic year, but at the same time there’s still a reasonable amount of excitement around the sport. It just doesn’t get anywhere near the same sort of headlines that it does in most other situations.

So if you do want to get some more details on the next Lincoln Rhyme episode while you wait, we suggest that you check out the episode 3 synopsis below:

01/31/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case – the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s ‘secret’ is discovered. TV-14

The good news about this upcoming episode is simply this: A secret coming out at this time is going to mean that the show is moving at a fairly-rapid pace. That means that you could see a lot of major events checked off this season, and the writers aren’t just dragging things out for the sake of there being a ton of seasons. We think that some of this may have to do with the reality of network TV programming in 2020 — there’s an awareness that there are only so many years that shows stay on the air, so you gotta make the most of the time you have. Let’s hope that this version of Lincoln Rhyme ends up delivering.

