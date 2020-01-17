





Is Hawaii Five-0 new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we come to discuss that, but also the future of the series at the same time.

Without further ado, let’s begin this piece by getting all of the bad news out of the way now — there is no installment coming up. We’re going to be stuck waiting until Friday, January 31 to see what’s coming up next. What gives with that? The short answer is that is that there are only so many weeks that can have new episodes during the season, and CBS is going to be saving some installments up until we get a little later in the year. There’s going to be a good chunk of episodes, for example, airing within late January/February. We know that on February 7, for example, you’re going to be seeing the premiere of MacGyver, and that will set off a different lineup with Five-0 pushed back to a later hour on the night.

So what’s going to be coming up when January 31 rolls around? What sort of great stuff can you go ahead and anticipate? If you haven’t see it so far, CarterMatt has the full synopsis below:

“I ho‘olulu, ho‘ohulei ‘ia e ka makani” – Soon after Danny meets the girl of his dreams, they get into a potentially fatal car accident in an area far from help. Also, McGarrett enlists Quinn and Tani to help when Eddie the dog suddenly shows signs of PTSD, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“I ho‘olulu, ho‘ohulei ‘ia e ka makani” is Hawaiian for “There was a lull, and then the wind began to blow about.”)

So yea … this episode is going to be emotional. For those of you who have been wanting some great Scott Caan spotlights, this episode will provide one of them. Meanwhile, we do love Eddie-centric stories, though the idea of him having PTSD is rather sad. It does make sense given what he’s been through, though, and we’re sure that there are ways to treat and help him. By and large, we do think that Hawaii Five-0 is meant to be a positive show — odd as that is to say given all of the murders that happen in it.

