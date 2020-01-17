The Orville season 4: Hulu boss has hope for the future







The Orville season 3 is one of the most high-profile acquisitions on Hulu over the past year, and we’d like to think that it is going to lead towards another season! Yet, we know that there are a multitude of concerns out there, as well. Take, for starters, the fact that the show is quite expensive to make, that Seth MacFarlane recently signed a new deal with a rival studio, and that it’s somewhat untested as an original property and by the time it returns, it will likely be a year and a half since the season 2 finale first aired.

Yet, despite some of these concerns, there’s at least a moderate amount of confidence when it comes to the future of the series. Speaking (per Deadline) while at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, here is what Hulu executive Craig Erwich had to say on the subject:

The Orville has a very loyal following on Hulu so when there was an opportunity to bring a new season to our viewers we jumped at it, I will see the first episode next week. We’ll monitor and evaluate the show as it goes.

So basically, the show is taking a wait-and-see approach. There is no confirmation that there will be any more episodes, but we remain hopeful. There’s always going to be an interest among some people out there, and one of the great things about this show is that it should be easy for it to gain still a larger audience. A lot of the stories are somewhat standalone in nature, so it’s not so beholden on people seeing every single episode. You can pick it up as you go, though obviously those who watch from the beginning are going to get the optimal enjoyment out of it.

Are you hoping for more of The Orville beyond a season 3?

