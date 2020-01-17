Good Trouble, grown-ish renewed for seasons 3, 4 at Freeform







If you love both Good Trouble and grown-ish at Freeform, then you gotta love the news coming out today!

While at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, the network confirmed that the Cierra Ramirez – Maia Mitchell show will be back for a season 3. Meanwhile, the black-ish spin-off is returning for a season 4. These two renewals are both being announced fairly early on in the show’s respective runs. After all, both recently just started airing new episodes again, and the network hasn’t really had too many opportunities to check out the ratings.

So why issue these renewals so early? A part of it may have to do with them recognizing that live viewing is only a part of the business these days, and both of these series fare well in a number of other measurements to go along with live viewers. Meanwhile, another part of it may have to do a little bit more with a writers strike that could be coming this year. We’ve seen already that The CW has renewed many of their shows early in hopes to bank extra scripts, thinking that this will be the best way in order to ensure that they can get the jump in the event that there is a stoppage behind the scenes.

The most important thing for you to know is simply this: Freeform is trying to keep some stability among their shows at the moment. It’s not going to satisfy many of us still disappointed about some of their past cancellations, but if you like Good Trouble and grown-ish, most of this news should prove to be music to your ears.

