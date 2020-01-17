The Blacklist season 7: Five questions for Elizabeth Keen







What’s going to lie ahead for Liz Keen on The Blacklist season 7? We’re going to be waiting for a while to get some answers (think March), but that’s not going to stop us from raising the questions!

Within this article below, we’ve come up with five different questions worth wondering about Megan Boone’s character, who has put herself into a precarious and risky position with Katarina still out there, and her hiding the truth on that very thing from Reddington. The ramifications here could be life-altering, and you really just have to hope that she’s prepared for that.

For some other video insight on The Blacklist right now, be sure to check out some of our thoughts on the midseason finale below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

1. What is your communication going to be with Katarina Rostova? – She knows that her mother is out there, but how much does Liz communicate with her? It’s a question that could bubble underneath the surface since every time she speaks to her, she runs the risk of Reddington finding out.

2. What’s your plan for when Reddington knows the truth? – This is really a matter of this more so than an if. We know that Reddington has a history to find out everything, and while we don’t think that he would kill her by any means, there are some other ways that the relationship could turn devastating.

3. Do you just act like it’s business as usual for the Task Force? – It’s hard to both keep and maintain a secret for a long period of time, but that could be something that Liz has to entertain right now to avoid any major ripple effects.

4. How desperate are you to learn about Reddington’s identity? – It’s tied to a number of different things at the moment and given that he is not Ilya Koslov, this sets the ball rolling in other directions. There was a time when Liz didn’t really care to know one way or another, so we wouldn’t be shocked if she continues to oscillate all over the place on this subject.

5. Is there going to be any change to your personal life? – Aside from everything that is going on with Reddington and Katarina, there have been questions about potential love interests forever — especially with Ressler. We don’t presume that Liz will remain single forever, and we know that it’s been years since she last had some element of love in her life. It’s at least worth pondering about since most other main characters have had a love interest more recently.

Related News – Check out some more questions when it comes to Raymond Reddington and his future

What do you think is coming for Liz Keen on The Blacklist season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







