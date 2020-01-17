Shameless season 10 finale spoilers: Good news for Lip’s future?







For anyone out there who was overly concerned that Lip was going to leave the Shameless world of Chicago this season, here’s a sign of hope. It does feel like the character wants to stay, despite there being a possibility of him, Tami, and Fred settling down in Chicago. This led to questions aplenty about whether or not Jeremy Allen White is leaving the show, and those are questions that we don’t have a firm answer to just yet. For now, we just have hope — and given that season 11 is poised to be the final one on Showtime, we imagine that the producers will fight to keep him around for at least one more year.

If you haven’t heard, the season 10 finale of Shameless is entitled “Gallavich!,” and is going to be airing a little bit later this month. Odds are, the story is going to culminate with the wedding of Ian and Mickey, but there will be a number of other storylines sprinkled in. Take, for example, Debbie coming to a decision about where to take her romantic life and new business conflicts for Kevin and V.

Want a few more details now on what’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Shameless season 10 finale synopsis below:

Liam out-Gallaghers Frank; Lip works to convince Tami to stay in Chicago with their baby; Debbie turns over a new romantic leaf; Kev’s new business takes off; V wonders where the money is going.

Will there big a cliffhanger at the end of the episode? There could regarding Lip’s future, not that we think that Shameless is the sort of show that needs one. Remember that it’s going to get solid viewership no matter what, and it’s devoted audience isn’t really one to bite at teases and cliffhangers. The finale’s going to be a crazy ride, and we hope that it will be enough to tide us over until we get around to the premiere of season 11 in the summer. That’s at least a quick turnaround before we get to the end of the road!

