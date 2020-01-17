





Is Thomas Doherty leaving Legacies after Thursday night’s new episode — and are we seeing the last of Sebastian? It’s a fair question to wonder; how can you not after seeing the end to this past episode?

In the closing minutes, Alaric told Lizzie that after some of his recent actions, Sebastian made his own decision to leave the Salvatore School. Should we believe him? It’s fair to wonder that question at the moment, given that we didn’t actually see Sebastian make this decision. A more likely scenario here is that either Alaric forced him out, or found a way to render him unable to stick around. Remember that we saw him with that arrow…

If Alaric is somehow responsible for what happened to Sebastian, you have to imagine the truth coming out at some point. After all, that tends to be something that happens with this show, more often than not. Alaric may have had some reasons for what he did, but that doesn’t mean that other people are going to understand. That’s especially the case when it comes to Lizzie, who has had such an up-and-down history with the guy. Her conversation with MG tonight was pretty reflective of that.

In the end, we haven’t heard any official news that Doherty is going to be departing Legacies. Because of that, we can’t rule out any future appearances — he may be gone for just long enough to make the departure feel like it sticks. There are some other storylines that the writers have to take on while you wait to see if he’s back. Just think in terms of the Necromancer, who returned in creepy fashion while we also saw his backstory over the course of the past year.

Legacies is a crazy show, but isn’t that a part of the fun? It definitely is when it comes to a Sebastian return, mostly because the possibilities are endless when it comes to how could come back.

What did you think about Sebastian's "exit" at the end of tonight's new Legacies episode? Do you think we are nearing the end of the road for him?

