Sex Education season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Is there hope for a Sex Education season 3 at Netflix, following the show’s big premiere this weekend? In this article, we come bearing a little bit more information on that very subject.

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this — there’s no official news out there on a renewal as of yet. Because we know how much people care about their favorite shows and are passionate to see them coming back, we like to wait until these big announcements before we confirm much of anything. Alas, at the moment we have not heard anything from the streaming provider.

Is there a cause for optimism? Absolutely, given that the first season was very much popular (especially in the UK), and we think that this has a cast that is very much worth watching — with Gillian Anderson leading the way. It’s a quirky show that does a good job of bringing a wide array of different things to the table, whether it be comedy, drama, and genuine emotion. There’s a lot that is going on here but the writing finds a way to make things work.

As to how long we’re going to be stuck waiting for more news on another season, we have a feeling that we won’t be waiting too long. Netflix tends to announce most renewals within a month or two, and we think that they will want to get some more news out there sooner rather than later. If the show is renewed, we imagine that the streaming service will want to make something happen in 2021. Because there is a young cast at the center of the series, you can’t afford to wait too long — the longer that happens, the harder it is to have the story make sense.

Before we conclude this article, know this — the best way to ensure that another season happens is to not only watch it soon after the premiere, but also encourage your friends and family to do the same! The more viewership from start to finish, the better the chances of a renewal.

