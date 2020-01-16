Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7 spoilers: Snoring struggles







Next week, Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7 is going to arrive on Fox, and what we know in advance is this — we’re looking at the first episode airing on its own this season. There is no doubling-up of stories anymore, but there will still be plenty of comedy. “Bedtime Story” is going to be a chance to see a different sort of story for Mike and Vanessa Baxter, and it’s one that may be relatable to a lot of people out there.

Snoring. There are millions of people out there who deal with it, but there’s probably only a fraction of those people who vocalize it. It’s an uncomfortable situation! People often get embarrassed when it’s brought up, and that it somehow makes them feel less desirable. This is the problem Mike is going to be facing here as he tries to speak with Vanessa about her snoring — how do you come up with a solution that doesn’t hurt her feelings? Is there a solution?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Mike tries to avoid hurting Vanessa’s feelings due to her snoring. Meanwhile, Mandy goes overboard preparing for the arrival of Kristin and Ryan’s new baby in the all-new “Bedtime Story” time period premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 23 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-807) (TV-PG D, L)

One of the ironies here — and this is something that we’ve heard from many couples over time — is that you often get used to your partner sleeping. It’s possible that Vanessa finds a way to cure her snoring issues, only for Mike to then realize that he misses it. Consider this one of the interesting quirks that could be explored within this episode, though it’s not entirely clear what direction the writers are going to take all of this.

As for the Kristin story, we’re expecting a lot of comedy — but don’t expect a new arrival in her family just yet. The birth will likely be saved for down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Last Man Standing

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







