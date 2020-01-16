Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 12 return date hopes







Want to check out the Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 12 return date on NBC? Think of this article as your early source!

Unfortunately, leading up to tonight’s big episode directed by Mariska Hargitay, the series has not officially confirmed much in the way of details — other than the title “The Longest Night of Rain.” It’s going to air on Thursday, January 30, meaning that there is no new installment coming on the air next week. While there are 24 episodes a season, that doesn’t mean that NBC can dish them out week after week! There do need to be a few little breaks here and there.

This wait for new episodes also likely sets the stage for a big run of installments the first few weeks of February. This is sweeps, after all, and that’s a perfect time for a network to roll out as much new programming as they possibly can. It’s a chance to get some big ratings and, hopefully, also get the show closer to a season 22 renewal.

So what could happen to the characters over the next several weeks? Our hope is that we see the SVU team mesh further — they’re still dealing with an element of change this season, and Carisi’s certainly still getting used to his role. What we’ve recognized time and time again with this show is that no one really has that opportunity to sit back and digest the changes in their lives; there are more important things to worry about, including people who so desperately need the unit’s help. That’s not going to change, as there will be more ripped-from-the-headlines stories and chances for the show to bring to light issues that are going on in this country.

Over the next week or so, we do expect NBC to hand down some more details — there is no reason to keep this secret that forever.

