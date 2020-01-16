Floribama Shore season 3 episode 11 promo: The biggest party yet?







Are you ready for Floribama Shore season 3 episode 11 to arrive on MTV? We hope so, given that this episode could be all sorts of crazy. We’re going to get a big family gathering in Westminster, and there’s going to be alcohol, slip-and-slides, arguments, and all sorts of crazy stuff.

Typically when you think of family gatherings with a number of people and their blood relatives, it usually involves a lot of sitting around and awkward conversation. Not here. Instead, this is going to be more or less pure bedlam, with screaming, silliness, and maybe people coming out of their shell even more. We don’t know how confident we could or should be about the state of these relationships after the fact. (Given all of the work that was done trying to patch up Jeremiah and Gus last week, we’d like to imagine that things change for the two of them eventually…)

As for what else we know is coming during this episode, this is where Mattie is going to make the decision to be around the rest of the group for the remainder of the summer. She’ll pack enough stuff to have fun with the group down at the beach, and we’ll certainly get more of her in that environment soon enough. We don’t think that this episode is about the trip down, though. Instead, we’ve got a good feeling that it will be more about learning about these characters’ families … and then also understanding more of what makes them tick at the same exact time.

We’d like to consider this episode a calm after some recent storms … really, though, it feels like we’re moving from one storm into the next and the next. Things with this show have a tendency to heat up big-time when you get to the end of the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Floribama Shore right now!

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Floribama Shore season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Everyone and their parents are in Westminster so y'all KNOW things are gonna get crazy! Next week on #MTVFloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/v8jEfaSWcO — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) January 10, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







