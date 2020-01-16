Outlander season 5 spoilers: Sam Heughan on Jamie – Redcoat moment







There are going to be a number of big Outlander season 5 moments coming up, but we know that one is already garnering some attention among fans. We are referring, of course, to seeing one Jamie Fraser becoming a Redcoat. Or, at the very least having the outfit indicative of one. This is something that was teased within the recent season 5 trailer for the series, and we have to imagine that the writers have a good reason for having it happening.

Of course, with this coat comes plenty of questions. Is Jamie going undercover on some level? Does he actually fight alongside the British to protect Fraser’s Ridge for a time? This is something that series star Sam Heughan wouldn’t confirm one way or another to Parade, but he did tease the storyline as a whole:

“I thought it was a strong visual, and actually something that for Jamie would go against everything that he’s fought for and stands for … His relationship to the British and to what the uniform represents has been pretty bad, at best …

“It’s a storyline that is not in the book, but the writers did a great job in really digging into that storyline. We see Jamie have to go against everything he stands for, for the greater good, for the good of the people he’s trying to protect. So, to see Jamie Fraser in a red coat, for me, was kind of full circle and terrifying at the same time.”

What we’re seeing with some stories in Outlander season 5 is likely a butterfly effect from events that happened back in season 3. Because of the decision that was made to keep Murtagh alive, that allows for the writers to carve out some different twists and turns elsewhere. We still think, though, that thematically the intention for season 5 will be the same and we’ll recognize and experience a number of the same peaks and valleys. With this show, it’s hard to imagine anything different.

