Good Trouble season 2 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Gumboot Becky’ hopes







Next week on Good Trouble season 2 episode 12, you’re going to have a chance to see some greater struggle. Yet, at the same time you’re going to see characters do their best to show a little sympathy.

Take, for example, what’s going on with Callie and Judge Wilson. Have the two been on the best of terms always? Not exactly. They’ve been known to clash, but the Judge has also been shown here and there to listen to Callie — and some other viewpoints at the same time. Through “Gumboot Becky,” you’ll see their dynamic play out in some interesting ways after he deals with some harrowing times.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Trouble season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Davia gains unwanted notoriety at school when an attempt to reach her students goes awry. Callie helps Judge Wilson after he faces a devastating loss, and Malika tries to make things right with Isaac.

Within this upcoming episode, there are a lot of different dynamics that you’re going to be seeing play out, and we’ll probably learn a little bit more about how they all tackle adversity before. Have they dealt with it before? Sure. Heck, we saw plenty of it for Malika tonight courtesy of the protest and the police. The truth here is that within the world of Good Trouble, there’s always going to be a fight … and there are also probably going to be some setbacks that you run into along the way. You gotta stay optimsitic for the light at the end of the tunnel and be set to handle the darkness.

Given that we’re just now starting the second half of the season, you have to expect that the darkness is going to be all around — and that it could prove devastating to some characters.

