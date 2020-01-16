Nancy Drew episode 11 spoilers: Can Nancy clear her dad’s name?







Interested in getting some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew episode 11? At the top of it could be a case to help the wrongfully accused. Our title heroine is going to realize that her father is facing some hard times, and that means that she’s going to step forward in order to help.

Here’s the question, though — what is Nancy going to be willing to do in order to get her father out of jail? There are absolutely some ways that she can help, but they could come with severe consequences. Take, for example, the possibility that she could end up in jail herself. We’ve seen her take a number of risks before, but this is different. This is on a different level because it’s so personal and dangerous.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Nancy Drew episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

NANCY IS ON A MISSION TO CLEAR HER DAD’S NAME – When Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) quest to clear Carson’s (Scott Wolf) name clashes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G. Villanueva, “The Resident”) pursuit of justice for the victims of the Bonny Scot, she’ll have to decide just how far she’s willing to go to get her dad out of jail. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (#111). Original airdate 1/22/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This episode of Nancy Drew will be, thankfully, paired off once again with Riverdale. If there is one thing that we’re a little bit concerned about tonight, it’s the simple fact that it’s being forced to air without it’s typical lead-in. Be sure to keep watching! We know that Nancy Drew is coming back for a second season already, but it would be nice to see its momentum kept as long as possible.

