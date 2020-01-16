Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Severide’s birthday surprise







Entering Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 on NBC next week, there’s going to be a cause for celebration. It’s Severide’s birthday! Let’s just hope that this occasion goes a little bit better than some other ones tend to within the One Chicago world. Just remember how a lot of them end in tears rather than parties.

Yet, we’re feeling optimistic that this birthday celebration could end up being somewhat romantic given that Stella wants to do her part to surprise him. This could prove to be a warm, welcoming event.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

01/22/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of false alarms at a private school hinders the firehouse’s ability to respond to legitimate emergency calls. Kidd asks for ideas to surprise Severide on his birthday. Cruz and Brett rent out their extra room, but the new tenant is more than they bargained for. TV-14

This episode is entitled “Then Nick Porter Happened,” and at the moment, we’re imagining that this is a story tied somewhat to what is going on with Cruz and Brett. It’s possible that Nick Porter becomes a roommate for them … only to then prove himself to be absolutely terrible in the process.

All in all, it does feel like there’s going to be a great deal of comedy within this episode! Yet, at the same time the serious situation is going to come via the private school and some of the false alarms. That’s something that could prove challenging for 51 since it runs the risk of them not responding to legitimate concerns in time. There has to be a solution to the problem, even if it means having some important conversations with a lot of kids.

This episode of Chicago Fire is going to be the last one of the month, as there’s going to be at least a brief hiatus leading into February sweeps.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire, including other updates and interviews

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more news as to what’s coming up next. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







