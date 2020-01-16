Chicago Med season 5 episode 12: Is Dr. Abrams dead?







Entering Chicago Med season 5 episode 12, one of the things we knew was that one of the hospital’s won was in danger. As it turns out, that very person was Dr. Samuel Abrams. He’s been a part of the show for quite some time, and while he hasn’t been a foundational part of the cast, he’s someone we’re used to seeing and hearing from.

So with that in mind, it was a big-time shock to see Dr. Abrams enter Med tonight with life-threatening rooms following a plane incident at O’Hare. He was coming back to the Windy City after a neuroscience conference in Honolulu — basically, a business trip to paradise. Nobody expected it to end quite like this and, once Med realized who they were treating, the situation became dire. Very dire. He was extremely badly burned, and that led to Dr. Marcel having to bring in a loved one.

Here’s the problem — Dr. Abrams’ wife was insistent that he would not want to live a life where he was on a feeding tube. The problem was that there was tension between Ethan and Crockett over whether or not this was the right move. Eventually Crockett won out … but then, another problem arose. As it turned out, Dr. Abrams’ life was not in danger at all … mostly because this was not Dr. Abrams. This was another passenger who had his seat.

The strange thing tonight was that Dr. Abrams wasn’t the only person at the hospital today facing some serious concerns. This proved to be a big episode for Gwen Garrett, as well, one that started with her expressing her concern over Will Halstead’s attempted drug program. Yet, there was an even bigger problem that she was left to take on in the form of a kid who was found unresponsive in her car.

What did you think about the events of Chicago Med season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

