Chicago Med season 5 episode 12 spoilers: A bus crash & grave danger







Interested in learning what’s coming up on Chicago Med season 5 episode 12? We start this preview up by noting this — there’s another terrible event that kicks the story off. Tonight, the episode revolved primarily around seing what happened following an incident at O’Hare. Moving forward, the struggle shifts over and suddenly becomes about a bus crash. This is a hard crisis for Med to deal with for a number of different reasons. Not only is this a lot of patients to take on all at once, but it’s also a number of young patients. There are few things harder on doctor than working to save kids, people who have so much more of their lives to live.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 13 with more news as to what’s coming:

01/22/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team deals with the aftermath of a school bus crash. Dr. Charles worries Dr. Halstead is putting his medical license in jeopardy. Maggie helps a friend in need. TV-14

Within this episode, we could see the continuation of the story for Dr. Halstead as he starts to develop more of a sense of what he wants for his life moving forward. It’s going to be a little bit less about just relationships and instead about what he is working to do in order to help others. In particular, we’re talking here about addicts. We absolutely do believe that he’s going to be doing everything that he can to atone for some of what he believes are wrongs in his past.

We know that Dr. Halstead is ambitious, but is he too ambitious? Is that something that could get him in a certain degree of trouble? That’s something that we’re at least a little bit concerned about, especially hearing what we are about his license via that synopsis. We can’t imagine Will Halstead without the “Dr.” that exists before his name.

