Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 4 stories ahead







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? At the moment, there are reasons aplenty to expect more of it! Let’s start with the fact that there was two hours of all-new programming on the network last night, and it would’ve made sense to follow it up with something more.

Yet, that’s not happening. The CW is airing some special programming tonight instead, meaning that you will be waiting for another seven days to see some of your favorite characters back! We know that it’s a long wait but, in the end, it’s one that could prove to be very much worthwhile.

So while you wait, we can go ahead and give you some details for the first two episodes back! Both of these episodes are coming on January and there could be a lot of exciting stuff within them.

Season 4 episode 10, “Varsity Blues” – SPIRIT WEEK – As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a road block with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#410.) Original airdate 1/22/2020.”

Season 4 episode 11, “Quiz Show” -RIVERDALE HIGH VS STONEWALL PREP – Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrew’s Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture. Finally, Kevin’s (Casey Cott) date with a new suitor takes a strange and unexpected turn. Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Chell Stephen directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan (#411.) Original airdate 1/29/2020.

We’ll admit that we’re incredibly excited for the Quiz Show storyline, mostly because it presents an opportunity to showcase something that could be fun and a little bit quirky. Also, because Betty’s at the center of the story, there could be some underlying darkness to it. Just think about what she’s been going through! These two episodes set the stage for more, which could air throughout the month of February.

Related News – Be sure to get some other information now on Riverdale, including more on what could be coming next

What do you want to see on Riverdale moving forward?

Are you sad the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







