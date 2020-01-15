His Dark Materials season 3 definitely possible at HBO







While there is no 100% guarantee that we’ll see His Dark Materials season 3 over at HBO, there’s reason for optimism! Season 2 was ordered long ago, so there’s no reason to be concerned over the immediate future. Yet, there are larger concerns over the long-term. This is a show based on beloved source material, and you have to imagine that there will be disappointment in the event that it doesn’t get the green light.

We knew that the show was a big-time success on BBC One in the UK, but one of the things that we didn’t know until the network’s TCA Winter Press Tour panel today was just how popular the show has been in North America. Speaking (via Deadline), HBO programming boss Casey Bloys noted that episodes averaged around 5 million viewers a week — and beyond that, it was extremely successful with multiple viewers watching together:

“One of the things that I was hoping and the numbers we’re seeing bear this out, it is more of a co-viewing show than we’ve ever had. We don’t have many shows where kids and parents can watch together and that was the idea with this show and it has done really well.”

This is clearly the big win of His Dark Materials, given that most of the network’s shows geared towards adult-only audiences. This is a little bit different, since it actually has appeal to young and old viewers alike. We don’t think this is an audience that HBO has always courted, but it’s a way for them to try and move forward and establish other nights as a place for great programming. Things don’t have to be exclusively relegated to Sundays. (His Dark Materials season 1 aired on Monday nights.)

For now, there are hopes at HBO for a season 3, and it’s something the network plans to discuss with their partners at the BBC.

Are you sold already on the idea of a His Dark Materials season 3?

