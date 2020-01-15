Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 2020 return date confirmed







When is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returning with new episodes? We know that you’ve had this question for weeks on end, and we’re pleased to finally deliver an answer.

Today, HBO announced that new installments of their late-night series are going to start on Sunday, February 16 in the show’s 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot — there are often small fluctuations based on what it is airing around it, but odds are, you knew that already. This is around when Oliver’s show routinely premieres, and the timing this time is important given that it is happening just after the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. These two events are the kick-off to the 2020 Presidential Election and while Oliver has talked about elements of it here and there, he hasn’t done too many deep-dives into individual candidates. We imagine that this will change moving into the rest of the year.

For those wondering why Oliver’s show is so infrequent compared to most other late-night outings, much of it has to do with the format of the series itself. Last Week Tonight is a show that is heavily researched and written in a meticulous manner. It doesn’t rely on interviews or off-the-cuff moments. It takes time to break a world record for the largest marble cake, just like it also takes time to figure out how to present pieces on delicate subjects — while also making sure that they are legally ironclad. We’ve seen already how there are people who would be very much intent on taking on Oliver at every possible turn.

This new season will and should be unpredictable, but above all else, it will be funny ad informative. That’s been a big part of what makes this show as amazing as it is. You get to watch some incredible entertainment, but at the same time it also feels like you’re learning something along the way. There aren’t many other shows that really gift you that sort of opportunity.

