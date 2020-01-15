Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 sneak peek: Breaking down a bomber







Tonight, Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3 is airing on CBS, and the BAU are going to find themselves a rather perplexing case.

On the surface, there doesn’t appear to be anything about the UnSub within “Spectator Slowing” that ties them to Everett Lynch — though it’s possible Rossi will try to connect them anyway. We are talking here all about someone who is conducting a series of rogue bombings for unknown reason, and the BAU is struggling to tangibly connect all of them together. If there is a larger, specific purpose to what they are doing, it’s not something that comes across as explicitly clear. This is a case that may take a lot of dot-connecting and a great deal of legwork in order to figure out and resolve.

So do we think that everyone out there is going to be thrilled with a more standalone case at this point? The simplest answer that we’ve got to that question is no. We know that there are a lot of viewers who would rather see a continuous story given what we just had with Lynch, but Criminal Minds has always been about the case-of-the-week plot. Even if this is all this particular episode is, we’re more than okay with that — episodes like this are what allowed the show to get here in the first place.

Also, two other things to remember — there is still plenty of time to bring in the Chameleon again, just as there is also going to still be a great personal storyline within this episode. Just consider that Simmons’ wife and kids are all listed among the guest cast for the hour.

What do you want to see on Criminal Minds season 15 episode 3?

Are you happy to continue getting some case-of-the-week plots within this final season? Be sure to share in the comments below, and stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

