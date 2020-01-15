The Circle season 2: Is it renewed, canceled by Netflix?







Following today’s final four episodes streaming on Netflix, what does the future hold for The Circle season 2? Within this piece, we want to do our best to break some of that down.

At the moment, there is no official season 2 order for the reality competition show, but we do think that there is cause for optimism. Take, for example, the mostly-positive reception that exists out there about the series! It’s fun, high-energy, and it’s shown to have great characters and entertaining twists. We have a hard time thinking that it’s easy to do a show like this when you can’t actually put more than one person in a scene together a good 99% of the time. Almost everything is digital but it all manages to work itself out. It’s one of those shows where we probably could’ve watched at least three or four more episodes and been just fine.

While Netflix doesn’t often release ratings for any of their programs, one of the best ways to chart possible renewals for some of their shows is to track their buzz. Luckily, the buzz for season 1 is still growing to this day. There are a lot of people still discovering the show, and we hope that this will continue to happen over the weeks ahead. It’s the rare reality competition show that could build an audience and work alongside some of the heavy hitters — think along the lines of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

If there is one thing that we’d change about a potential The Circle season 2, it’s the rollout for the episodes. Rather than doing four episodes released all at once, we’d almost prefer Netflix released one a day or one every couple of days. These shows don’t need to have the same binge-watching model that Netflix has elsewhere, but we’ve actually seen with how it’s performed already that it benefited from not having them all released at once.

If you want to see a season 2 renewal happen, be sure to watch season 1 all the way through — and tell your friends to do the same!

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter. (Photo: Netflix.)

