Bodyguard season 2: What new Richard Madden series means for future







At the moment, we know that Bodyguard season 2 has been long discussed. Yet, it still feels like we’re in a holding pattern … and we’re not sure that this is going to change in the immediate future.

After all, today star Richard Madden was announced as one of the leads in Citadel, a new Amazon thriller from Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for some of work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What’s somewhat remarkable about this series is that it’s going to be global in a way you rarely see, with other versions being planned already in other countries all over the world.

According to Deadline, Madden will be joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (making her first series-regular appearance since Quantico) on the series, and we’re super-curious as to how this is going to turn out.

For now, though, one of the biggest questions we’re left to wonder is simply this: What does all of this mean when it comes to the future of Bodyguard? We don’t think that it rules anything out, but it just means that scheduling becomes that much more difficult. The top priority here is trying to make sure that the right story is here, since the last thing that you want to do is stomp on the legacy of the original series by putting out another one that just isn’t up to par. You want to find a way to keep things as strong as possible.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t be shocked at this point if it was 2021 or 2022 before we end up seeing Bodyguard back on the air. We have to hear more about production and a whole lot more before we can even start to project a premiere date. It’s definitely not going to be anytime soon — but if viewers remember the first season whenever it does premeire (if it does), it will likely be one of the biggest hits in all of British television. Time will tell, but we’ll continue to remain hopeful.

