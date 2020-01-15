





Tonight’s new episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths proved to be just about everything we could hope for. There was action, drama, heartbreaking moments, and of course an Ezra Miller cameo that the world can’t stop talking about.

Yet, as cool and as secret as this Miller cameo was, it doesn’t take away from the fact that we lost Oliver Queen. He died, ultimately, twice within this crossover, with the second death being the one that stuck since it was his way to reboot the universe as we knew it. He died so everyone else could live.

As for how Felicity Smoak is going to see him again now, perhaps the Arrow series finale is going to feature some sort of nod to the universe’s form of afterlife, but no matter, it’s probably going to be beautiful. We’re glad that there is a chance to explore this a little bit more and we’re not just at the end of it — the other characters within Arrow itself deserve a chance to have a proper farewell. While many other major characters survived, this one hurt.

We do want to stop in for a moment though and recognize the greatness of Stephen Amell, who was not only excellent in this scene, but he’s been excellent through the entire series. He’s ushered in all of these other characters. He’s been fantastic as an actor, but also fantastic as a human for how much love he’s put into this world and those who watch it. He’s been open on social media and often spends hours at conventions, even at times past closing, making sure he meets fans. He’s been truly a gem and will be missed no matter what happens next.

Oliver Queen, we’ll miss you — but we’ll miss Stephen Amell every bit as much. They are both legends in their own right, and that Legends of Tomorrow pun was very much intended. (It was nice that Sara Lance was one of the characters with him at the end, given the connection the two had for some many years across shows.)

