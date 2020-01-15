New Amsterdam season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Max’s single-dad struggles







Following tonight’s New Amsterdam, season 2 episode 11 is going to focus on some different sort of crises. To be precise, these struggles will be more personal than a Code Silver at the hospital. Tonight’s episode focuses on one of the last situations that anyone in a hospital should have to deal with; meanwhile, next week’s is a little bit more about issues that most doctors (and people, for that matter) go through on a semi-regular basis. We’re talking about personal recoveries, big decisions, and trying to find a way to make your families feel better.

Want to get a handful of other details all about what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

01/21/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Luna make friends in an unexpected place as he struggles with the realities of being a single father. Meanwhile, Kapoor takes a big step in order to help his family. TV-14

When it comes to Max being a single father, one of the things that we feel like we can go ahead and say is this — there won’t be any sort of resolution on this subject right away. We’re going to be seeing a number of different highs and lows for some of these characters, especially Max as he continues to do his best to be a good father. Trying to achieve that, of course, is so much easier said than done. Think about his schedule, his mourning, and the constant care a baby needs. Kapoor’s story is one rooted over the past few episodes, and as for some of the other characters, the top priority is that we’re going to see Bloom continue to recover. It’s been a tough journey back from her over the past year, and there may still be peaks and valleys ahead.

