Supergirl spin-off with Superman, Lois Lane officially a go at The CW







It’s happening — in addition to Supergirl, The CW is going to be bringing on board a proper Superman series in the near future.

Today, the network confirmed that Superman & Lois will be a part of the upcoming 2020-21 television series. It’s a spin-off-of-sorts to Supergirl proper, but we don’t think there’s going to be some sort of formal backdoor pilot. It’s an ambitious show that, despite having the Man of Steel as a lead, may not be based solely on superpowers. Instead, it’s going to follow Clark Kent and his wife as they try to tackle being working parents in today’s world. It will be a show that looks at all aspects of being a superhero and successful journalist, and there is a lot of great material to mine here.

Superman & Lois behind the scenes already has a great team on board. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are returning as the leads and, to go along with that, former The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing will serve as writer/executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns will also serve as EPs, and all of them have been essential to the Arrowverse in their own way.

Today has proven itself already to be a big one when it comes to The CW ordering new series, as the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki has also received a green light. Meanwhile, the future is still out on the Green Arrow / Canaries spin-off starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy. A backdoor pilot for that is going to air on The CW next week. For now, remember that the final parts of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is going to air on The CW starting tonight.

For now, we’re very-much excited to see what a Superman and Lois spin-off looks like — expectations are going to be high after Supergirl and Smallville both.

What do you think about Superman & Lois getting a proper series order?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on all things CW in this exciting time of year. (Photo: The CW.)

