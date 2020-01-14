Walker, Texas Ranger reboot with Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki ordered







It’s now official — there will be a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot with Jared Padalecki on The CW this coming season.

Today, the network confirmed that they have given the project (entitled just Walker for the time being) a series order, and there’s a lot of great stuff to be excited about with that in mind. Jared is immediately jumping to a new project following his time on Supernatural, and we imagine that the hope is that this will allow him to continue to do some great work with a network that he knows and loves.

Per the official series logline, Jared’s version of Walker is “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.” It’s a compelling setup for a series, and it’s also something different within The CW’s library of shows. This is, after all, not something that we tend to see here all that often.

New episodes of Walker could air as early this fall, and the main question is whether or not a new version of this show will work in 2020. We think that Jared’s established fan base will help, as will The CW’s longstanding history of giving shows an opportunity to find an audience. They’ve renewed basically their entire primetime schedule already for next season, including some shows that have yet to premiere. The only shows to not get a renewal are ones that have already been confirmed to be ending like Arrow, The 100, and of course Padalecki’s Supernatural, which will be airing new episodes this month after a holiday hiatus.

