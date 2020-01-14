America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Did X, Ryan Niemiller advance?







Tonight, America’s Got Talent: The Champions delivered a series of epic performances — and then also a Golden Buzzer. We already wrote about Boogie storm getting the honor, but that did raise the stakes for just about everyone else.

Before we even talk about the results, can we commend X again for a remarkable performance? He’s one of the best magic acts ever on the franchise, and he just manages to shock people on this show time and time again. (Bonus points for managing to bring Shin Lim back on the show, even for just a split second.)

Luckily, X was one of the acts that moved forward! He got a chance to compete for another day, and was joined by the likes of Ryan Niemiller (which made some sense, given his routine) and then also Marcelito C. Pomoy. Three really good acts advanced this time around and while you could split hairs here and there over if they were the right choices, we don’t have a Howie Mandel – Hans level controversy here. It’s hard to imagine anyone being furious or questioning the way in which the show is judged.

Of course, we do hope that there are some viewers still around the rest of the season, given the way that the premiere divided people and made them question whether or not this particular judging panel is getting things right. We know that this is just a silly reality TV competition, but it helps when there is a certain air of legitimacy to it.

