Boogie Storm get Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent: The Champions







In case you didn’t know, one of Simon Cowell’s favorite acts ever are Boogie Storm from Britain’s Got Talent. He gave them a Golden Buzzer after their first audition and, to the surprise of no one, there was another Golden Buzzer handed down tonight on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

So what made this moment a little bit different? Tonight, it was Howie Mandel who supposedly had the power of the buzzer but, when he opted to not use it, Simon went ahead and pressed it instead. We understand why Simon loves this group in the end — they’re fun! There’s a lot of great stuff that this act consistently brings to the table, at least in terms of choreography and making this about more than just a gimmick.

But yea, it is weird to see a Disney-themed act on a show airing on NBC.

Do we think that Boogie Storm has a good chance of winning this show? Probably not, mostly because there are SO many contenders across the board and a lot of them also come from more popular categories. It’s hard for dance acts to win, and the challenge for this one once you get into the second or third round is also standing out further. You don’t really get to know the people behind the masks here; instead, you just see a bunch of dancing Stormtroopers! There is a novelty element to the act that we can’t ignore, but it doesn’t hurt that there is an element of legitimate talent here.

