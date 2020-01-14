The Bachelor episode 2: Kelsey Weier, Hannah Ann Sluss, & champagne







Tonight on The Bachelor, we had some chaos — especially when it comes to drama over a champagne glass.

For most of the first hour of the show tonight, we found ourselves very much immersed within the world of champagne-gate, where we saw Kelsey ultimately try her best in order to deliver something special in a bottle she’d been saving for years. So what happened after the fact? Well, Hannah Ann took the bottle instead, seemingly not knowing that it came from Kelsey.

In the end, the best way to describe all of this is that there was a situation that the producers could have stopped but chose not to. Why? Because they were off cackling somewhere and love chaos.

Then, we saw the drama revolving around the second group date, a Revolve fashion show that (shocker!) Hannah Ann won. She gets a ton of clothes out of it, and Victora was immediately upset after the fact because she didn’t feel “seen.” Despite what was a pretty emotional rollercoaster for her, she ends the night on a little bit of a stronger note.

Then, we had the continuation of everything between Hannah Ann and Kelsey all over again where it was painted as though Kelsey was the bad one — mostly for talking smack. The word “bully” was thrown around, and Hannah Ann proclaims that there are different sides to her beyond just what we see on the show. We’re gearing up for what could be a showdown between these two women for the rest of the women.

Did Kelsey say some not-nice things about Hannah Ann? Sure, but the word “bully” has been thrown around a lot on this franchise a lot. Of course, one way to look at the entire situation is that Kelsey overreacted to something that was probably producer-influenced and couldn’t let it go because Hannah Ann is the frontrunner.

What did you think about the craziness that unfolded during The Bachelor episode 2?

What did you think about the craziness that unfolded during The Bachelor episode 2?

