Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and awards-show talk







Within this edition of Outlander notes, we come bearing the latest news all about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. To go along with that, awards shows! While they may not be directly related to the Starz series today, it’s some exciting news nonetheless.

Let’s start with Sam Heughan — if you missed it, the man behind Jamie Fraser was a presenter at the Critics’ Choice Awards last night. You can watch a clip featuring the actor and Alison Brie below, as they make some jokes about there being a “weak link” within some of the acting ensembles. While it may not be Sam winning an award, we’re more than happy to see Sam at least at an awards show. Remember that he hasn’t always had a chance to celebrate some People’s Choice victories in the past, with the same going for the remainder of the cast.

As for Caitriona Balfe, there is some exciting news coming her way today as her recent movie Ford v. Ferrari found itself the recipient of a handful of Oscar nominations! Caitriona toasted the news in an Instagram post (see below) — she wasn’t the recipient of a nomination herself, but being in a Best Picture nominee is an incredible thing … and one that has us excited for all of her upcoming roles.

One more thing that we should clue you into now, if you did not know already — tomorrow is Starz’s day at the TCA Winter Press Tour! Because of that, we’ll have a chance in order to get a whole lot of news and highlights. Be sure to come back for some of the latest discussion…

