The Bachelor spoilers: Will Hannah Brown return to Peter Weber?







Will Hannah Brown return on Peter Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor? That’s a question that many people may wonder.

Let’s just think about it in this way — the chemistry between Hannah and Peter is obvious. We’ve seen enough of it at the moment that it’s impossible to doubt. There are still some feelings that are there between the two, even to the point where Peter asked Hannah to consider being a part of the show moving forward.

Will she accept? We don’t think it’s much of a spoiler to say no. She’s not going to be coming back during Peter’s season pending some last-minute surprise. Remember that while Peter was filming, Hannah was on Dancing with the Stars. Maybe it is possible that the two of them could spend a little bit of time together when Peter was in Los Angeles, but like all seasons, we have a feeling that he’s going to travel around in due time.

So while you can’t expect Hannah to be on The Bachelor this season, we have a hard time thinking that some of the rumors and the stories are going to stop tonight. Just think about it this way — The Bachelor loves the rumor mill more than anything and because of that, we’re sure there will be stories out there about Peter goes through the entire season and decides he wants to be with his old flame instead. Do we think they’ll end up together? Probably not, but there will still be talk. It’s also worth considering that Peter and Chris Harrison have both hyped up an ending here that is unforgettable … and may not be over.

In the end, we’ll have to see exactly what the future holds for Peter and Hannah — just like everyone else on the show.

