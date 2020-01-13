Westworld season 3 premiere date revealed at HBO







You don’t have to wait any longer in order to dive back into Westworld — we have just learned the season 3 premiere date!

Today, it was officially revealed that on Sunday, March 15, you are going to have a chance to see the critically-acclaimed drama back in action. There are a lot of things to look forward to thematically, but in true Westworld fashion, there are a lot of things still under wraps. This is one of the most mysterious shows out there, in addition to being among the most complex. We don’t exactly think that in the near future, we are going to see the complications of this show start to unspool at all.

What we know is that there are a number of returning cast members for this upcoming, including the likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, and Rodrigo Santoro. There are a number of great performers in there, but then think in terms of new cast members — Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael and Tommy Flanagan. The big surprise here is Lynch, who played an NFL playoff game a little bit earlier this weekend.

The first two seasons of Westworld become a critical and fan favorite, and also one of the most successful shows on HBO for a number of different reasons. It delivers huge DVR ratings, in additional to global numbers and the potential for awards nominations all over the place. One of the remaining questions that you have to wonder here is whether or not there will be any issues that do come from the show being off the air for such a long period of tiem. It’s been a good year and a half or so since we last were around these characters, and for many people, there may need to be a catch-up at some point.

