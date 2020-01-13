Ray Donovan season 7 finale promo: Who’s shot in the woods?







The Ray Donovan season 7 finale is airing on Showtime next week and judging from the latest promo, the tension is high. Very high. Mickey’s convinced himself that he cheated death with some very crazy purpose in mind, Ray’s back to doing more of his traditional fixer stuff, and Ray is also set to learn even more about the future of his sister Bridget.

Oh, and by the end of this episode, it seems as though another body is going to be dropped in the woods. That seems to be the big mystery held within this promo, as you see a series of shooters and, in the end, someone in the forest. It makes sense that it would all come to this after all of the secrets that have been held this go-around.

It’s quite bizarre in the first place that season 7 has only ten episodes (two less than past seasons), just like it’s also somewhat bizarre that there has been such little attention on this season in general. It’s certainly enough in order to make us question whether or not the show is plotting out the endgame now, and we like to think that they probably are. There’s a good chance that season 8 is going to be the final one for the series on Showtime, if we get one, so we have a tendency to think we’re building towards some incredible stuff and a little bit of closure.

For now, though, here’s an interesting thought — could some of the family be unified by the end of the season? It’s hard to really imagine it with Mickey, but no matter what some of these characters have gone through, it’s clear that family serves as the foundation for this series. One way or another, everything flows through them.

