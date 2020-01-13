The Good Doctor season 3 episode 11 sneak peek: Shaun, Dr. Glassman chat







After a short hiatus The Good Doctor season 3 episode 11 is going to air on ABC in just over 24 hours — and there is a lot of intriguing stuff ahead. Some of it could be hopeful, and other parts could be devastating.

So where do Shaun and Lea lie amidst all of this? At the moment we’d say it is ambiguous, mostly because it’s hard to recognize fully how Shaun feels about her. At the end of this past episode, the two characters spend time in bed together. Yet, they weren’t romantically intimidate. In the sneak peek below (courtesy of Entertainment Weekly), Freddie Highmore’s character speaks with Dr. Glassman about some of what happened and how things felt “different” being close to Carly.

While Shaun does confirm to Dr. Glassman that he and Lea are just “friends,” is that really what it is Shaun’s heart? Does he want to be closer to Lea but can’t, largely because of the fact that Lea doesn’t want the same thing? (That’s at least what he thinks at the moment.) Shaun needs to figure things out for himself first and then go from here. Beyond that, the next order of business is going to be working in order to figure out, one way or another, what’s going to happen with Carly. We imagine that the two have a lot to talk about.

Ultimately, remember this — Shaun and Carly have to talk about more than just Shaun getting comforted by her. There’s an added component here in that Shaun didn’t invite Carly to visit his estranged father with him in the first place. She couldn’t be there for him in a face-to-face fashion because she wasn’t asked.

