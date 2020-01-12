Supernatural season 15 episode 11 spoilers: About ‘The Gamblers’







As we await Supernatural season 15 episode 11 airing on The CW January 30, there are many things to prepare for. This is an episode entitled “The Gamblers,” and the base premise of that is exciting in itself! That’s without even thinking about the fact that this is the final episode before the show goes on hiatus until March, when the series is going to be airing in a new timeslot on Monday nights. Because of this, we have a feeling that the writers are going to be ramping up the story and deliver something big.

As for what that big something will be, the Supernatural season 15 episode 11 synopsis isn’t giving a whole lot away right now:

YOU GOT TO KNOW WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think. Charles Beeson directed the episode with story by Meredith Glynn & Davy Perez and teleplay by Meredith Glynn (#1511). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

We’ll admit that even without knowing anything else, Sam and Dean playing pool should make for a good time. It just feels like signature Winchester Brothers stuff, just like having something crazy in between definitely fits that bill at the same time. Castiel’s story could be the source of some surprises as well — at the very least, it’s a little bit more high-stakes.

Moving into Supernatural season 15 episode 11, there is one other thing to consider that may make you rather sad. Just think about the fact that this episode is officially kicking off the second half of the season. That means that we’re in the single digits when it comes to remaining episodes … and that also means we’re at a point where it easy to start getting emotional. There’s a lot that we’re going to have to let sink in as we near the final episodes, and we have a feeling that God will be involved. It’s hard for him not to be based on where things are building at the moment.

