America’s Got Talent: The Champions sneak peek: Ryan Niemiller returns!







America’s Got Talent: The Champions is airing on NBC Monday, and there’s a familiar face back in Ryan Niemiller! The comedian finished in third place on this past season of the show and now, he’s back to see if he can take the prize itself!

Based on the set that Ryan brings to the table below, we at least think that there’s a good chance! One of the things that we were worried about entering this season was whether or not he would have some more material left that was perfect for the show. This episode filmed a short period of time after the most-recent finale, and there was no evidence that Niemiller was going to have time to get out on the road. Yet, his set is tight, funny, and he plays off of some of his recent success.

If you’ve seen Ryan’s work before, you probably have a good sense of what to expect here. A lot of his humor is themed around his disability, where he tries to find the humor in a lot of the obstacles he’s been faced in life. He manages to make others comfortable because he’s so confident and comfortable in himself. He’s inspirational in that way, but he still wants to be seen as a comedian first. He’s done some great material before that doesn’t have anything do with his physical limitations, as well.

In the end, we would compare what Ryan does here to some of his best work from America’s Got Talent proper, and we almost wonder if he made time to prepare for this right around the time he was taking part in season 14. No matter, we feel confident that there’s going to be another appearance for Ryan in the semifinals — we don’t know if he’ll get the Golden Buzzer (that rarely happens for acts teased in advance), but the judge seem to love him. That matters a lot, especially when you think about how Heidi Klum (who wasn’t on the show this summer) tends to think about comedians.

