Good Trouble season 2 episode 11 sneak peek: Is someone arrested?







Good Trouble season 2 episode 11 is going to be arriving on Freeform in just a matter of days, and you gotta be prepared for big life events for a number of different characters.

Take, for example, what’s happening for Malika. There is something significant about what she’s willing to do for the sake of her cause, but at the same time there are some drawbacks to that commitment. It’s a personal risk for the sake of a larger cause, and that’s what you see in the sneak peek below as the character is arrested for speaking out against Judge Wilson with others. It’s a powerful scene. Will it move the needle in the way that she wants? There’s no verification on that at the moment, but it’s something to keep watch on as this episode goes along.

Because Good Trouble often does like to connect one character’s story to another, get ready to see Callie try to do what she can for Malika. Be prepared to see her reach out to an “old friend” in her efforts in order to ensure that she has all of the help she needs.

So what else can you expect in this episode? Be prepared for a big storyline for Davia, as there is a lot to contend with when it comes both to Jeff and also social media. She’s continuing to find her confidence but also realize that amidst the rise, there are going to be a few dips and stumbling blocks along the way.

In general, though, be prepared for this episode to be more about setting the foundation than necessarily delivering a whole lot of closure. There are a lot of stories coming through the rest of this season, and hopefully some of those will include victories for Callie, Mariana, or someone else you know and love.

