Shark Tank: LoveSync, WisePocket, Wanna Date?, & Kreyol Essence







Are you ready for the latest episode of Shark Tank to air? This one features LoveSync, WisePocket, Wanna Date?, and Kreyol Essence. You’ve got four products that each have a singular focus — trying to make a part of your life better. Some of them also have a socially-conscious message behind them.

Before we get to sharing some of the products featured in this article, take a look at the synopsis below:

A 13-year-old entrepreneur from Bentonville, Arkansas, introduces the Sharks to her stylish and innovative line of socks that help hold important items close all while giving back. A couple from Miami, Florida, present their all-natural and ethical beauty product line, while a husband and wife duo from Cleveland, Ohio, hope the Sharks will invest in their sexy technological device which will help couples turn missed opportunities into more romance. Finally, an entrepreneur from New York City pitches her vegan alternative to nut butters with her sweet and healthy line of spreads.

LoveSync – We’ll give the product this — it’s incredibly unique! We haven’t seen anything like this, which is designed to help couples communicate as to when they want to get intimate. It’s discreet and it serves as a way to avoid personal rejection. When both buttons (which you set up close to your bed) are pushed, both partners are in sync. Will this work? It’s going to really come down to if this is preferred over direct communication.

Wanna Date? – It’s a fun name for a product that is looking to provide a great, healthy alternative to nut butters and more unhealthy spreads. The line of date spreads come in a wide array of flavors, and are also low-calorie, vegan, paleo, and perfect for an array of appetites. It feels perfect for health-food stores, provided it can find the shelf space.

Kreyol Essence – This product is one of many that falls into a socially-conscious place, as the purpose of the brand is to sell an array of Haitian beauty products while also giving back to a country at a time of need. It’s empowering those who work for it and trying to build for a better purpose. To us, the product’s success comes down to finding the long-term space in what is an extremely crowded beauty market.

WisePocket – This is the product from the aforementioned 13-year old entrepreneur, and it’s a chance in order for people to have a sock that can actually hold your phone! It’s a convenient way to keep something at the ready and secure … just in case you don’t have products elsewhere. This is also a socially-conscious product with profits going to charity.

