Almost Family, Flirty Dancing pushed to Saturdays, likely canceled







Fox is making it clear — they have no interest in wrapping up the runs of Almost Family or Flirty Dancing on Wednesday nights.

While the network confirmed that new episodes of both shows are going to air again on January 15, following that some things are going to change. For example, The Futon Critic Reports that Flirty Dancing will be moved to Saturdays on January 25 in order to wrap things up. Meanwhile, Almost Family should end its run in February. In the interim, Fox will use Wednesday nights to focus on airing repeats for some of their other programs. (It almost makes you think that they should’ve kept STAR and/or The Passage … right?)

We know that entering the season, there were some high hopes for both of these shows to deliver some success. After all, Almost Family was given a lucrative premiere following The Masked Singer and had a lot of opportunities to succeed — it just couldn’t find much of a huge audience along the way. Flirty Dancing had a nice premiere following NFL football on December 30, but has seen its numbers plummet after moving to Wednesday.

We do still think that Flirty Dancing was a worthwhile risk, given that it’s an adaptation of a very popular UK series with enormous viral potential. Yet, it just couldn’t find a way in order to garner some of that attention on anywhere near the level it should have. It’s also been proven hard to find a dating show that comes anywhere close to capturing the popularity of The Bachelor. At least Love Island on CBS in the summer did enough in order to get a season 2.

While neither one of these shows are officially canceled just yet, we have a feeling that the move to Saturdays is a nail in each’s respective coffin.

What do you think about Almost Family and Flirty Dancing moved to Saturdays?

Do you think that this solidifies that both shows are likely going to be canceled? Be sure to share now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

