Power season 6 episode 13 theories: Where is Tommy Egan?







There are obviously a number of big questions coming out of Power season 6 episode 13, but the whereabouts of Tommy Egan are a big one and for good reason. Just think in terms of everything that we saw in the closing minutes!

Within the closing minutes of “He Always Wins,” we saw Paz head to Tommy to confront him about she’d finally learned from Tasha — Tommy was responsible for killing Angela. It wasn’t Ghost as she once thought. She had an answer, and she wanted revenge … but wasn’t able to get it. Why not? Tommy was already gone and the whole place was cleared out.

For some more Power video discussion now, be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more insight coming there that you don’t want to miss.

So why did this happen? We’ve at least got a few different theories that are worth chewing on and thinking about at the moment when it comes to this very subject.

He’s skipped town – This one makes a certain degree of sense. Maybe he saw what happened to Ghost and either thought he could be in danger or it’d be pinned on him. Or, he just wanted an opportunity to start somewhere new. No matter if he shot Ghost or not, he doesn’t want to be around for any questioning.

He’s dead – It’s possible that someone came, shot Tommy, and then cleared out all of the evidence — all of it. That’s a little drastic, but let’s remember at the moment that there are a number of people who want him dead.

He’s still in town, but relocated – Maybe he’s got some more work that he wants to accomplish, but he recognizes that having a known home base isn’t a good move. He could be better off being in hiding for a while and not having anyone know precisely where he is or what he is up to.

He’s in witness protection – While highly unlikely, we don’t think that we can rule out any possibility that is out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power!

Where do you think we are going to find Tommy when Power season 6 comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







