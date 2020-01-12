Power season 6 episode 13 spoilers: ‘It’s All Your Fault’ theories







Curious to learn a thing or two more about Power season 6 episode 13? Following tonight’s Paz episode, nothing is slowing down.

Let’s kick things off by telling you a thing or two about what we know in advance. The title for episode 13 is “It’s All Your Fault,” which feels a lot like something that is said in an irrational moment. Maybe this is Tariq blaming his problems on his mother, or maybe it’s someone throwing some rage onto Saxe for his legal screw-ups. There are a lot of possibilities still out there, but it does exemplify some of the frustration that stems from the actions of James St. Patrick. Everything going on with this show, even after his apparent death, stems from him. He turns characters on each other and he wrecks lives like nobody’s business.

Unfortunately, in advance of this episode airing Starz hasn’t been too kind to share information. There is no official synopsis out there, but we’ll come back with some promo analysis following episode 12 arriving on the Starz app.

Just know this right now — following “He Always Wins” this weekend, there are only three more episodes. That’s three more opportunities to get answers and then, all of a sudden, it comes to a close. We’re left to sit around and ponder what Power Book II: Ghost will look like, provided that you’re going to press onward with the franchise.

For now, prepare for more death — almost the entire final season is littered with it, and it’s not changing at this point.

What do you think is coming on Power season 6 episode 13?

Have some early theories or expectations? Share in the comments below

